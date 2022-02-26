Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Stock Position Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) by 614.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574,017 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.54% of Manchester United worth $12,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

MANU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of MANU opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.96 million, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Manchester United plc has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $20.86.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

