Mango Markets Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges (MNGO)

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 26th. Mango Markets has a market cap of $197.50 million and approximately $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Mango Markets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mango Markets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00045852 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,710.95 or 0.07015741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,571.39 or 0.99820092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00048768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Mango Markets Coin Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mango Markets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mango Markets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mango Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mango Markets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.