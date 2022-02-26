Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Holdings Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 68.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANH opened at $134.12 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.65 and a 200-day moving average of $153.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 77.91 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

