Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 41.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFC opened at $20.39 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

