Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,524,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,328,552 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.38% of Marathon Petroleum worth $526,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 120,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,715 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $2,906,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.9% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 26.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.69.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

