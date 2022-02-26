Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 45.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 190,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 59,364 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,911.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,488,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,052 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 310.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 62,567 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,058,000 after acquiring an additional 636,173 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

MRVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of MRVI opened at $37.11 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

