Marlin Hits Market Capitalization of $22.32 Million (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a total market cap of $22.32 million and $15.02 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00046738 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.13 or 0.07063982 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,125.50 or 0.99808252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00045911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00049088 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003103 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.