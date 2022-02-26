Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,226 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $14,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,599,000 after acquiring an additional 147,383 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 47.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 265,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,293,000 after acquiring an additional 85,280 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $155.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.98 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

