Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 25,966 Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) by 102.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,966 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.23% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 114,442 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,245,000 after purchasing an additional 93,222 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 201,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 90,877 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. 36.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bluegreen Vacations news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo purchased 19,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.65 per share, for a total transaction of $592,140.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.06 per share, with a total value of $601,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 56,659 shares of company stock worth $1,695,148 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BVH opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average is $28.20. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

