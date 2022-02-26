Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 43,015 Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,015 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.27% of Absolute Software worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone Run Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 698,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after buying an additional 14,074 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 784,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after buying an additional 144,790 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 446,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 13,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Absolute Software by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABST shares. TheStreet cut shares of Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

NASDAQ:ABST opened at $9.05 on Friday. Absolute Software Co. has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.0642 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.59%.

About Absolute Software (Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.