Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of Tattooed Chef as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tattooed Chef by 166.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tattooed Chef by 41.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Tattooed Chef by 42.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Tattooed Chef by 13.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tattooed Chef stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $951.81 million, a PE ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68.

TTCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

