Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.12% of Krystal Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 8.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after purchasing an additional 54,039 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 101.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 171,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $62.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.65. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $102.99.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

