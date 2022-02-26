Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 12,663 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $108.32 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $95.79 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.60 and a 200-day moving average of $111.67.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

