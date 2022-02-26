Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Itron by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Itron by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,615,000 after acquiring an additional 47,596 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,464,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,754,000 after buying an additional 109,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $30,213.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $190,418.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,321 shares of company stock worth $512,650 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $54.70 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $122.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 911.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Several analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.91.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

