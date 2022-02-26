Marshall Wace LLP Buys 10,805 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,805 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,560,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,958,000 after acquiring an additional 86,715 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 15.6% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,692,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,513,000 after purchasing an additional 364,272 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 110.9% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,287,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,876 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 8.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,117,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,637,000 after purchasing an additional 171,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 44.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,546,000 after purchasing an additional 572,046 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.63.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

