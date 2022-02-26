Marshall Wace LLP Buys 142,948 Shares of BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) by 662.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,948 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.27% of BIT Mining worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $765,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in BIT Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,039,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in BIT Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BIT Mining by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 134,010 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTCM stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. BIT Mining Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $495.76 million during the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%.

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

