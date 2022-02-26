Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 12,160 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,171,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT opened at $120.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $97.87 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 131.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

