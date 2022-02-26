Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,389 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.30% of Garrett Motion worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth $28,673,000. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth $8,125,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 51.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 936,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 317,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 35.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 241,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth $6,187,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

GTX stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $461.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29. Garrett Motion Inc. has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $8.90.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

