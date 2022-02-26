Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in KnowBe4 were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,962,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,078,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,284 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 277.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,183,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,345 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,088,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,707,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $19.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -175.62. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.09 million. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KNBE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KnowBe4 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. increased their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $264,025.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,136 shares of company stock worth $586,707.

KnowBe4 Profile (Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.