Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.29 Million Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.16% of American Software worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,883,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,485,000 after acquiring an additional 234,664 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in American Software by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,829,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after acquiring an additional 478,947 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Software by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,743,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after acquiring an additional 41,272 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 925,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Software by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $732.38 million, a PE ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.81. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $33.26.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. American Software had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. American Software’s payout ratio is 118.92%.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMSWA shares. StockNews.com cut American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group raised their target price on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

