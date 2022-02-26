Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.32 Million Holdings in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,609 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.18% of TCG BDC worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TCG BDC by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,222,000. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,296,000. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGBD shares. TheStreet cut shares of TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TCG BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of TCG BDC stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $14.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. This is a boost from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.72%.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

