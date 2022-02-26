Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) by 288.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,881 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Pearson were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pearson by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pearson by 76.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 188,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Pearson by 17.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pearson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Pearson from GBX 585 ($7.96) to GBX 625 ($8.50) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.79) to GBX 670 ($9.11) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05. Pearson plc has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

About Pearson (Get Rating)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.