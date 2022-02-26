Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.40 Million Position in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,749 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.24% of Vapotherm worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 211.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 93,928.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 18.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Shares of Vapotherm stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $398.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of -1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 44.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday.

About Vapotherm (Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.