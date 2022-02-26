Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,530 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.21% of Advanced Emissions Solutions worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 25.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 20,689 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter worth about $1,188,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 16.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 74,695 shares in the last quarter. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th.

NASDAQ:ADES opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $8.41.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.