Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,616 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.15% of Nexa Resources worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 23.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 43,664 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 27.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEXA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

NEXA opened at $7.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Nexa Resources S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is a positive change from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

