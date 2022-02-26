Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.27 Million in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of Travere Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 48,193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,332 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 419.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 110,710 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $26.85 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $31.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $137,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $147,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302 in the last three months. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

