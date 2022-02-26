Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.31 Million in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of HNI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in HNI by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 638,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 114,009 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in HNI by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,743,000 after purchasing an additional 104,161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in HNI by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 77,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HNI by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 70,545 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HNI by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 474,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 69,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

HNI opened at $41.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.93. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.81%.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $80,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $61,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,522 shares of company stock worth $2,437,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

