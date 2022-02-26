Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.32 Million in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,441,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 596.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 939,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,059,000 after acquiring an additional 804,699 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 931,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,439,000 after acquiring an additional 134,778 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,445,000 after acquiring an additional 23,423 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 481,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,521,000 after acquiring an additional 224,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH opened at $71.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.26. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $79.10.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

In related news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $68,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,832. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

