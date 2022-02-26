Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.33 Million in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of PRA Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PRA Group by 46,947.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,043,000 after buying an additional 1,232,366 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in PRA Group by 97.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,944,000 after buying an additional 1,088,315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PRA Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,281,000 after buying an additional 230,614 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PRA Group by 138.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after buying an additional 220,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PRA Group by 451.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 116,563 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.36. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.35.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura White sold 9,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $451,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,061 shares of company stock worth $2,150,916. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

