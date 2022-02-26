Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.41 Million in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.10% of G-III Apparel Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

GIII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $28.92.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.