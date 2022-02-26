Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,014,000 after buying an additional 93,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after buying an additional 250,878 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,208,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,007,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,626,000 after purchasing an additional 62,829 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,371,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,643,000 after purchasing an additional 37,008 shares during the period. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVO. Liberum Capital cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

