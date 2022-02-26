Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,549 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVH. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 444.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000.

NYSE EVH opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -46.22 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.41.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $39,004.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,020 shares of company stock worth $1,679,971 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. raised their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

