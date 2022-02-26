Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 45,155 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.11% of Dime Community Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,112,000 after buying an additional 36,829 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,282 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $396,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $51,611.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,247. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DCOM opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.07. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $38.35.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

