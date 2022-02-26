Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Belden as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 195.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 10.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Belden by 17.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 44,566 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 36.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 75,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Belden by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. increased their price target on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $56.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.97. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Belden’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

