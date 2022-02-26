Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 148,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.69% of KludeIn I Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INKA. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in KludeIn I Acquisition by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Omni Partners US LLC raised its stake in KludeIn I Acquisition by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 353,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 15,353 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in KludeIn I Acquisition by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 301,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INKA opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.12.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

