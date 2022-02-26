Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.22% of CrossFirst Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Commerce Bank boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 964.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 265,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 240,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 91,853 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $837,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,570,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,414,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $595,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

