Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 132,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.86% of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the third quarter worth $4,883,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the third quarter worth $259,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the third quarter worth $5,196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the third quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the third quarter valued at $2,445,000.

NASDAQ:ATSPT opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $9.93.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

