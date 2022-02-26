Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 122,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ironSource by 37.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,627,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,564 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in ironSource by 9,773.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,108,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955,807 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ironSource by 9.8% during the third quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,248,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,529,000 after purchasing an additional 825,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in ironSource by 39.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,197,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,412 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in ironSource by 350.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000,000 shares during the period. 19.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ironSource alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ironSource in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ironSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

IS stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. ironSource Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ironSource Profile (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.