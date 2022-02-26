Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 103,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Krispy Kreme as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Krispy Kreme from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $4,038,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

