Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XRX. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 232.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Xerox by 183.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Xerox in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRX opened at $20.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.73. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

