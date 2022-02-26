Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 373,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.63% of Gamida Cell as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gamida Cell by 21.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 15,745 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 28.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 464,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 103,666 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 93,785.0% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 499,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 498,936 shares during the period. Healthcare Value Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 33.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 191.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMDA stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

