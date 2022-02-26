Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 24,875 Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Confluent by 314.4% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422,939 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,357,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,553,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,231,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.03.
CFLT stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.70. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $94.97.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.05%. Confluent’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Confluent Company Profile (Get Rating)
Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.
