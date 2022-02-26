Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,654 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEG. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 105,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LEG opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average is $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEG. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.