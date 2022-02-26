Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,792 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.33% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 44,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

JNCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $97,601.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $35,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,494 shares of company stock worth $402,616 over the last 90 days. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $7.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

