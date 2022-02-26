Marshall Wace LLP Sells 143,656 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 143,656 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 1,080.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in CNX Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNX shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.34. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CNX Resources Profile (Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

