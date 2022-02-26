Marshall Wace LLP Sells 4,599 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.15% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REMX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

REMX opened at $110.31 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $126.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.98.

