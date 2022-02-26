Marshall Wace LLP Takes $1.29 Million Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.05% of First Interstate BancSystem at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 59,107 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 434.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 53,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 43,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $113,443.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $74,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIBK opened at $39.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.37. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 10.10%. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 52.73%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

