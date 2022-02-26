Marshall Wace LLP Takes $1.36 Million Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,412 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,405,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,073,000 after purchasing an additional 299,741 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,460,000 after purchasing an additional 232,993 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,022,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after purchasing an additional 537,681 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,599,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,161,000 after purchasing an additional 264,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,494,000 after purchasing an additional 172,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on VRNS shares. TheStreet downgraded Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

