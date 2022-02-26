Marshall Wace LLP Takes $1.51 Million Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.10% of PureCycle Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 162,215 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

PCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

Shares of PCT opened at $6.26 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

