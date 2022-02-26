Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

CAG opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.